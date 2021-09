`Falls Church City Public Schools’ Board Chair Shannon Litton and Vice-Chair Laura Downs will be holding “office hours” at the Liberty Barbecue restaurant, 370 W. Broad, on Wednesday, Sept.15, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., they’ve announced.

Residents are invited to drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment. As this will not be a private setting, community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can email them.