Lost Dog & Cat Recue Foundation Celebrating Its Twentieth Anniversary

Lost Dog & Cat Recue Foundation is celebrating its twentieth anniversary with its Pave the Way campaign to raise funds and awareness for the next twenty years of pet rescue.

The nonprofit organization has saved more than 40,000 lives since its founding in 2001. Funds raised in the campaign will benefit the Falls Church Rescue Care Center located at 6801 Wilson Boulevard in Falls Church.

As part of the campaign, Lost Dog is selling commemorative engraved bricks that will be showcased along the shelter’s entrance and capstones that will be placed along a new “RCC Walk Path.”

Donations can also be made directly to support the life-saving mission of rescuing homeless dogs and cats through rescue and adoption. To learn more, order a brick or capstone, or make a donation, visit www.LostDogRecue.org/PaveTheWay.