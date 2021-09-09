Vietnam Veterans of America Helps Kids Go Back to School

For an eleventh consecutive year, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 227 of Northern Virginia, donated a total of 90 gift credit cards to veterans and children of veterans who are part of the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing (VASH) program. The gift cards help pay for supplies and other essentials for the new school year.

The VASH Program is a joint effort between the Departments of Housing and Urban Development and the Veterans Administration (VA) to assist homeless veterans and their families in transitioning from homelessness towards stable and affordable lodging.

The VA case managers serve over 100 veterans and their families in the Northern Virginia area.

Those wishing to contribute to the chapter’s holiday program can mail a check made payable to VVA Chapter 227 with the following memo: 2020 Holiday Gift Card. The mailing address is VVA Chapter 227, P.O. Box 5653, Arlington, Va. 22205. Money can also be sent through Paypal via the chapter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VVA227. Those with questions can contact Len Ignatowski at 703-255-0353.