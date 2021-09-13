Celebrate Trees with the Plant NOVA Trees Campaign

The Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) and the Neighborhood Tree Program (NTP) have joined the Plant NOVA Trees Campaign, a five year-long program that begins this month with the goal of promoting the planting and preservation of native trees and shrubs in Northern Virginia.

The conservation and expansion of the area’s urban forest canopy depends greatly on the planting and maintenance of trees on private property. Residents are encouraged to identify potential sites to plant new trees, tackle threats like improper mulching, and to get involved in local and state discussions in support of tree advocacy. For more information, visit the The Plant NOVA Trees website at plantnovatrees.org.

For those interested in a free tree, visit the NTP website at fallschurchva.gov/1575/Neighborhood-Tree-Program for information on how to apply. For applicants who missed the Sept. 6 deadline, applications are still being accepted for spring 2022.