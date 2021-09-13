Crime Report: Female Suspect Arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Monday, Aug. 30, a female suspect, age 34, of Ft. Washington, MD, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) on W Broad St — 2nd offense.

Larceny, S Washington St, Aug 30, between 4:26 and 5:06 PM, unknown suspect took an unsecured black bicycle left in front of a business. Suspect described as a male, wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

Shoplifting, S Washington St, Aug 30, 4:29 PM, an unknown suspect took an item of value without paying. Suspect described as a male, wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

Trespass, E Annandale Rd, Sept 5, 7:30 PM, a male, 65, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for trespass.