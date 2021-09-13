Letters to the Editor: Thank You, Falls Church!

Letters to the Editor; September 9 – 15, 2021

Thank You, Falls Church!

Editor,

After 14 years of service, I am leaving the Falls Church Police Department on Sept. 14. I have been honored to serve The Little City through public safety. I will be moving forward in my career to increase my positive impact elsewhere. Throughout my career, I have been blessed with excellent colleagues who have saved lives with the highest form of bravery. I am honored to have worked with officers such as Greg Johnson and Daniel People who risked their lives to save a young woman’s life who was in harm’s way. Such actions are some of the numerous unheard accounts of the guardians who bring light and hope from darkness and despair.

To the people who have supported the police department in our mission to keep everyone safe: Thank you. To the anonymous customers who bought lunch or bought a drink for me: Thank you. Your small gesture was never forgotten and brought me gratitude and humility. To all of Falls Church: Thank you for allowing me to serve you.

I may not remember all interactions I have had, but I am humbled to be a part of this community and I will remember how everyone had treated me. The kind spirit is alive in Falls Church and the generosity shown motivated me to strive for excellence. I wish the best for the City of Falls Church, especially to my colleagues who risk their lives every day to ensure peace for others.

Sgt. James Brooks

Falls Church

Regarding the Aug. 26 Article on Stormwater Improvements & Tree Removal

Editor,

The Aug. 26 article, “F.C. Stormwater Improvements Could Prompt Tree Removal” conflated two separate issues: one is building new houses and trees on the properties, and the other is the City’s Six Priority Stormwater Projects.

When a new house is built on a lot, trees are sometimes removed because the roots would be destroyed by construction, ultimately creating a safety hazard. That was the issue with the property written about in previous FCNP Letter to the Editor editions. The property owner’s private arborist proposed the tree removal and the City’s arborist approved the plan.

The Six Priority Stormwater Projects were chosen by the Stormwater Task Force and are separate from new development issues. These projects will upgrade storm drainage systems in need of repair. The article inaccurately speculated about tree removal on specific properties due to these projects. Should the City need to remove trees on private land, the property owner is contacted well in advance, with the project and reasoning fully explained.

We always welcome open conversations with property owners, whether it’s about trees, development in the City, stormwater projects, or anything else. Contact us at [email protected] or 703-248-5350 (TTY 711).

Zak Bradley

Falls Church

