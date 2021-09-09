Local Girls Soccer Team Wins Tournament

The ‘07 Gold girls soccer team of the Premier Athletics Club (PAC) won the East Coast Premier Cup tournament in Leesburg, VA, Sunday, Aug. 29. Based in Falls Church, Premier Athletics Club — an internationally recognized soccer club — has been part of the Northern Virginia community for over a decade.

The East Coast Premier Cup (EPC), a regional preseason tournament bringing players together from across a 6-hour area along the east coast, provides high-level competition for both boys and girls soccer teams. For more information about the ‘07 Gold girls team as well as other Premier Athletics Club teams, visit premierac.org.