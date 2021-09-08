Around F.C. Faces of Falls Church: Fosse September 8, 2021 12:30 PM by FCNP.com While rushing around to cover another assignment, I had the pleasure of seeing a blast from the past skate alongside me in my car. I immediately pulled over and met the one and only Fosse. Fosse recently graduated from Temple University and tends to skate around town for exercise. When asked if she had any parting words she simply said, “Surround yourself with things that make you happy.” (Photo: J. Michael Whalen/JMichaelWhalen.com) Facebook Twitter LinkedIn