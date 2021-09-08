Crime Report: Male Suspect Issued Trespass Summons on W Broad St

On the afternoon of Aug. 26, a male suspect of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespass on W Broad St, Falls Church, VA.

Identity Theft, S Spring St, Aug 23, 5:04 PM, an incident of identity theft was reported.

Larceny, N Rochester St, Aug 27, between 9 and 11:55 PM, unknown suspect(s) took an unsecured black and red Giant ATX, 27.5” men`s mountain bike.

Larceny from Building, Hampton Ct, between 7:30 PM, Aug 26 and 8 AM, Aug 27, unknown suspect(s) removed a package from the porch of a residence.