Burn Boot Camp – Falls Church Signs Lease in the City

Burn Boot Camp – Falls Church has signed a lease to open in the space previously occupied by Jumpin’ Joey’s and Vantage Fitness on the second floor of the Read Building at 402 W. Broad Street. Burn Boot Camp is a boutique fitness concept for women.

Camps are offered multiple times throughout the day, last 45 minutes, and are composed of 72 different styles and 15 different formats. Workouts take place on a proprietary Floating Floor with individualized attention in a group fitness setting.

Burn Boot Camp was started by Devan and Morgan Kline in 2012. The company began franchising in 2015 and today is in 38 states with more than 400 franchise locations. For more information, visit Burn Boot Camp – Falls Church, VA on Facebook.