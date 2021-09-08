The Arc of Northern Virginia will be honored by Melwood, a leading national employer and advocate for people with disabilities, with the 2021 Resiliency Award. The Falls Church-based nonprofit is being recognized for being “at the forefront of identifying and addressing the needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) of all ages and their families.

Their work during the Covid-19 pandemic successfully adapted to a virtual world, helped the IDD community adjust to changing circumstances and increased access to vaccine coverage and economic impact payments, among other programs.” This award, and others, will be granted on October 7 at an event to recognize leaders advancing employment for individuals with disabilities and injured veterans and celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month. For more information, visit www.theArcofNOVA.org or www.melrose.org.