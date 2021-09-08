F.C., VPIS Plan to Plant 30 New Trees

The City of Falls Church and the Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) are planning to plant 30 new trees this fall and are asking the public for input on where to put them.

Charles Prince, City arborist, says the planting effort is part of a multi-year push to spruce up much of the city. “The City has a goal of 100 trees per year that started this past July,” he said. “Right now we have limited resources due to Covid-19 restrictions on volunteer events and the City’s down three people that could normally assist with planting.”

A recent City tweet asked the public, “Do you know a public right of way that looks a little lonely and think it could use a City tree?” It urged the public to email the City arborist with any locations to suggest.

The City has been designated a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for the last 42 years consecutively. Falls Church held the state’s first ever Arbor Day in 1892 after a hurricane hit here.