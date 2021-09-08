Snyder Announces Bid For Re-Election This Fall

David Snyder, the City of Falls Church’s longest-tenured City Council member, officially announced his bid for re-election this fall this week. Snyder has served on the Council since 1994, including one term as mayor in 1998-2000. He is seeking his eighth four-year term.

Snyder’s statement includes the following: “The pandemic and other events here and elsewhere remind us of the critical importance of local government in preventing and responding to emergencies and other extraordinary challenges. We have not always been right, but we have always done our level best to do right.

“At the same time, local government has the daily responsibility to create an inclusive and progressive environment that provides great schools, first-rate public safety services, inviting parks and library facilities, and reliable social services and transportation even as it supports businesses and historic and cultural resources. All this must be done while ensuring value for each taxpayer dollar, and tax rates that are no higher than necessary.

“Working together, in the last four years we in the independent City of Falls Church have accomplished much toward achieving every one of those goals. This critically important work is never done; it is ongoing and involves us all. Since 2017, we have built a new high school and moved forward on economic development to pay for that school; begun to resolve storm water and traffic calming issues; rebuilt the library, City Hall, and several parks; worked to address social equity concerns; helped individuals and businesses survive the pandemic; and reduced the tax rate.”