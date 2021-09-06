McLean Community Center Board to Hold Budget Hearings

The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board will hold two, in-person budget meetings this month in order to gather input and suggestions from the residents of Dranesville Small District 1-A on the Center’s fiscal year 2023 budget. The first meeting, the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

A second meeting, the Public Hearing on the FY2023 Budget, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. All Governing Board meetings are open to the public. The McLean Community Center is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA. Residents of Small District 1-A who wish to speak at the hearing are asked to call 703-790-0123, TTY:711, to have their names placed on a speakers list, or email their comment to MCC Executive Director Daniel Singh at [email protected]