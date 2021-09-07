St. James Cub Scouts To Host Back to Scouting Night

Cub Scout Pack 681 is looking for new Scouts who are interested in exploring, developing a variety of life skills and building new friendships. Those who are interested are invited to meet with the Scout Pack on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 5 – 6 p.m. in Heller Hall at Saint James Catholic Grade School (830 W. Broad St., Falls Church).

For more information about the event, visit the Cub Scout Pack 681 Facebook page or their official website at sjpack681.wordpress.com. For questions, email Pack Committee Chairman Brian Diffell at [email protected] Cub Scout Pack 681 is composed of scout Dens for children in grades K – 5.