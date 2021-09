Though James is an apprentice over at Mr. Finster’s Tattoo he still manages to throw very detailed pieces on clients of the shop on occasion. He’s been apprenticing at the shop for the last year and when asked if it’s true that all apprentices start by tattooing themselves, he politely smiled and said, “A lot do but I’ve never done that.” (Photo: J. Michael Whalen/JMichaelWhalen.com)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn