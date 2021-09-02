Around F.C.

Competitive Youth Esports XP League Fall Season Tryouts

by FCNP.com

New teams are now forming for the XP League Falls Church fall season. Those who are between the ages of 8 – 15 and are interested in esports are invited to participate. Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League and Valorant teams will all compete in the XP League, a coach-led national youth esports league.

Tryouts are held at Code Ninjas Falls Church (479 S Maple Ave, Falls Church) from 4 – 6 p.m. on Fridays and from Noon – 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Registration is required. To learn more and to register, visit XPLeague.com or contact Dave Ryan at [email protected] To contact Code Ninjas Falls Church, call 571-310-0554.