Competitive Youth Esports XP League Fall Season Tryouts

New teams are now forming for the XP League Falls Church fall season. Those who are between the ages of 8 – 15 and are interested in esports are invited to participate. Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League and Valorant teams will all compete in the XP League, a coach-led national youth esports league.

Tryouts are held at Code Ninjas Falls Church (479 S Maple Ave, Falls Church) from 4 – 6 p.m. on Fridays and from Noon – 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Registration is required. To learn more and to register, visit XPLeague.com or contact Dave Ryan at [email protected] To contact Code Ninjas Falls Church, call 571-310-0554.