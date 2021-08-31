St. Mark’s ESL Program Seeks Students & Volunteers

St. Mark’s Catholic Church of Vienna, is looking for new students and volunteers for its English as a Second Language program. Classes are scheduled for every Tuesday and Thursday evening from Sept. 28 – Dec. 7, 2021. All classes will be conducted online via Zoom.

Interested students can register online from Sept. 7 – Sept. 17 by going to bit.ly/StMarkRegistrationFall2021. Those who register will need to take an online placement exam. For more information, visit stmarkesl.org or email [email protected] Those with questions can also call 703-980-9380 or 703-242-7449.