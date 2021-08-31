Sandbags Available to F.C. Residents Ahead of Wednesday’s Heavy Rain

Falls Church City residents will have access to certain services in preparation of the coming heavy rains on Wednesday as the Washington, D.C. area prepares to deal with aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Residents whose homes regularly flood during heavy rains can borrow sandbags from the Department of Public Works.

Sandbag pick up is Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Property Yard (217 Gordon Rd., Falls Church). Since there are only a limited quantity of sandbags available, they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Instructions for sandbag use, as well as updates on the City’s storm response, are available on the City’s website.

Those who experience power outages should report them to Dominion Energy either by visiting their website or by calling 866-366-4357.

Anyone having issues with their water utility should get in touch with Fairfax Water by calling 703-698-5800 or its after hours line at 703-698-5613.



If anyone comes across downed wires, they should immediately call Falls Church’s police dispatch at 703-241-5053. Assume all downed wires are live and not approach or attempt to clear them.



Police dispatch should also be contacted to report downed trees on buildings, streets, and public property. Again, people should not attempt to remove it themselves unless they’re instructed to do so.

Trash and recycling collection will take place as scheduled on Wednesday.

If any service or individual routes are canceled, a notice will be sent via the Recycle Coach app and the “utilities” subscription list on Falls Church Alerts.

Missed collections should be reported by 10 a.m. on Thursdays to the Solid Waste Hotline, 703-248-5160 (TTY 711), option 1.

