F.C. Sets Mandatory Vaccination Policy

City of Falls Church announced Monday that all City employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and required to have received at least one vaccination by Sept. 30. Employees who request an exemption for medical or religious reasons will be tested regularly.

In recent meetings, the City Council expressed support for the requirement. Neighboring Fairfax County – with which the City contracts for health department services – announced the same requirements for their employees.

“The vaccines are safe, effective, and they save lives,” said City Manager Wyatt Shields. “We join many other Northern Virginia jurisdictions, school systems, companies, and organizations in this important step toward ending this pandemic.”

Covid-19 vaccines are readily available through physicians, pharmacies, and more at www.vaccines.gov. The Fairfax Health Department hosts walk-in clinics and vaccines by appointment at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine/registration. The City will host its second public walk-in clinic, managed by Fairfax Health, at the Falls Church Festival on Saturday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; more information can be found at www.fallschurchva.gov/Festival.