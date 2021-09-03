Grace Christian Academy Hosting Local Festival

Grace Christian Academy (GCA) will be hosting its fifth annual Truck and Toss festival — a food truck, corn hole, and craft brew tasting event on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4 – 8 p.m. (VIP admission begins at 3 p.m.) All proceeds benefit Grace Christian Academy.

Admission to Truck and Toss includes unlimited beer tastings and free samples from a variety of food trucks in the Washington, D.C. region, including Captain Cookie, DC Steakholders, and Ball or Nothing. Participants can also join the Cornhole for a Cause tournament, or play just for fun. The event will also feature a craft market, children’s activities, and a raffle featuring prizes from a number of local businesses.

The festival will be held on the grounds of Grace Christian Academy (3233 Annandale Rd., Falls Church). This year’s sponsors include Captain Cookie and the Milkman, Hambleton Yard & Landscape, and realtor Kristi Howard of Century 21 Millennium. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available. For details and to purchase $40 tickets, visit truckandtoss.com or email: [email protected]