Crime Report: 2 Shoplifting Incidents on S. Washington Street

Two incidents of shoplifting took place along S. Washington Street in this week’s Crime Report.

Larceny-Shoplifting, S Washington St, Aug 16, 10:26 AM, an unidentified suspect took an item of value and left without paying. Suspect described as male, 5’11”, medium build, wearing a black Reebok shirt with a black fleece jacket and black Under Armour shorts.

Driving Under the Influence, S Maple Ave, Aug 20, 12:54 AM, a male, 19, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Possession of A Fictitious Driver’s License.

Larceny-Shoplifting, S Washington St, Aug 21, 7 PM, an unidentified suspect took items of value and left without paying. Suspect described as a male, 6`3”, 250 lbs., wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts. Last seen leaving the area in a red Hyundai Sonata.