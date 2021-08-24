Crime Report: Man Arrested Assaulting Passerby

A man was arrested for assaulting another person who was walking on Hillwood Avenue in this week’s Crime Report.

Roosevelt Blvd, Aug 9, 1 AM, unknown suspect(s) broke the glass entrance door of an apartment building.

Graffiti/Destruction of Property, Wilson Blvd, Aug 9, 12:18 PM, graffiti was observed on a signal box.

Driving Under The Influence, Great Falls St, Aug 10, 12:12 AM, a male, 44, of McLean, VA, was arrested for Driving Under The Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Assault, Hillwood Ave, Aug 11, 6:19 PM, a male, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested for assaulting a passerby.

Larceny from Building, E Broad St, Aug 12, 5:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) broke into a locker and took items of value.

Driving Under The Influence, N West St, Aug 14, 01:58 AM, a male, 25, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under The Influence.

Burglary – Commercial, S Washington St, between 7:30 PM, Aug 14 and 7 AM, Aug 15, the front door of a business was forced open and items of value were taken. Investigation continues.