Community Effort to Educate on Covid-19 Vaccination

The MCCP Mobile Van, along with many community partners, is providing educational support surrounding Covid-19 vaccine safety, attending vaccine clinics throughout Fairfax County, providing incentives, increasing access to transportation to vaccine sites, and promoting this effort within the Fairfax County community.

The MCCP Mobile Van is made possible thanks in part to MAPs Clinics, Neighborhood Health Virginia, the Fairfax County Health Department, and Inova Health Systems Partnership for Healthier Communities. The Medical Care for Children Partnership (MCCP), a community partnership administered by the Fairfax County Office of Partnerships, is dedicated to providing medical and dental services to children of the working poor of Fairfax County who otherwise are ineligible to receive healthcare offered through Medicaid or other private and public sources.

The Fairfax County Health Department is also providing regular updates on the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as eligibility updates for County residents. Visit fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine for up-to-date information and to schedule a vaccine appointment.