Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation Celebrating 20 Years

Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation is celebrating its 20 Year Anniversary by hosting Pave the Way Virtual Auction that will run from Friday, August 20 at 5 p.m. – Friday, August 27.

Auction items include a wide variety of vacation getaways, professional services, goods, gift certificates, and more that will be of interest to many, regardless of pet owning status.

Funds raised will go toward Lost Dog’s life-saving rescue work and ”pave the way” for the next 20 years.

Visit the nonprofit no kill shelter’s Facebook page or www.LostdDogRescue.org/pavetheway/.