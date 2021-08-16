Quarterly Book Sale In Time For Upcoming School Year

Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) will be holding its quarterly book sale this summer with a large selection of books and media for all ages and interests. The dates and times are as follows: Wednesday, Aug. 18, by appointment only; Thursday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

On the final day of the book sale, all books and media will be half price. There will also be a special offer that will allow customers to fill up a bag full of books for $10 per bag. The increase in hours this season is an attempt to limit crowds. However, masks are still preferred. For more information, call 703-790-4031, 703-338-3307 or contact [email protected]