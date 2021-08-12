Falls Church Calendar: August 12 – 18

Local Events

Friday, August 13

Practice Your English. Those interested are welcome to join an English conversation group at the Conference Room of the Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). Geared towards adult learners. 2 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where visitors can find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Children and pre-teens are invited to read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog. Kids can bring their own book or pick one from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Geared towards kids ages 6 – 12. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 – 3 p.m.

Monday, August 16

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Space is limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. Registration not required. First come, first served basis. Check in at the information desk for tickets. Weather permitting, the event will take place outdoors in a shady location. Participants are suggested to bring a towel to sit on, as well as a cap and a water bottle. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Virtual Events

Saturday, August 14

Lorenzo the Great Magic Show (online). Local magician Lorenzo the Great will be visiting the Mary Riley Styles Public Library this weekend for some Summer Reading fun. Event will take place on the library’s Facebook page. For kids ages 3 & up. A recording of the event will be available from Saturday, Aug. 14 – Aug. 21. Call the Youth Services Desk at 703-248-5034 for more information. 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Theater & Arts

Friday, August 13

Nora Palka & Nathan Ellman-Bell. Following her Helen Hayes Outstanding Lead award for “On Air,” Nora Palka returns with partner and acclaimed producer Nathan Ellman-Bell for their trademark blend of comedy and music. The duo will traverse various genres, like pop, musical theater, folk, jazz, and more in their third performance together at Creative Cauldron. Their debut single, “I Got a Thing for You,” is out now. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046). Free parking at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church). For more information and for ticket purchase, visit creativecauldron.org. $30. 7:30 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, August 12

The Sisters: Outdoor Show. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Tobin Sprout. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $18. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Claire Show. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad Street). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Friday, August 13

Dreamsville Jazz by Jacque. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

ACME Band Company. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington St., Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Dan & Chuck. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad Street). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

The Legwarmers: D.C.’s Biggest Retro 80s Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Saturday, August 14

Brook Yoder: Live and in Concert. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad Street). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Pittsburgh’s Own Joe Grushecky and The House Rockers. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $22. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Legwarmers: D.C.’s Biggest Retro 80s Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.