Falls Church Calendar: August 19 – 25

Local Events

Thursday, August 19

Tysons-Pimmit Library Book Sale. Visitors will find a large selection of books and media for all ages and interests. This year, the sale will take place over an increased number of hours in an attempt to limit crowds, but masks are still preferred for those who show up for the event. For more information, call 703-790-8088 or visit fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Sunday is the $10 bag sale — fill up a bag of books for just @10. Thursday, Aug. 19 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Tinner Hill Music Festival. The 27th Annual Tinner Hill Music Festival returns to Cherry Hill Park this Saturday to rock Northern Virginia with live music, food, arts & crafts, and other fun events for the whole family. The festival is sponsored in part by the City of Falls Church and is managed by the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation. The festival committee, under the leadership of Tori McKiney, is pleased to announce a dynamic lineup for this year’s day-long concert: BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee of “The Voice”; Bonerama; The Legendary Wailers featuring Julian “Junior” Marvin; Vintage #18; Twin Brothers Band; Eric Scott; East of the River Steelband; and Rocknoceros. For tickets and information, visit TinnerHill.org. Information on the festival can also be found on Facebook & Instagram @TinnerHillMusicFestival. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Wednesday, August 25

Developer Networking Event. Commercial development professionals are invited to an afternoon of networking outside of the office. Contact Benita Stocks at [email protected] for more information. Registration is $50 – $70. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington St., Ste A Falls Church). 3 – 5 p.m.

Virtual Events

Saturday, August 21

Bright Star Theatre presents Gus Goes Green (online). This new play from Bright Star Theatre follows Gus, a giant dog puppet, on a STEM-inspired adventure around the globe. The audience will see Gus use science and math to find creative solutions for a variety of problems. Geared towards students in grades Pre-K – 5. The show will air live on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Facebook page this Saturday at 11 a.m.. A recording of the performance will be available until Sept. 4.

Tuesday, August 24

Bouncin’ Babies (online). Returning in digital format, Ms. Kelly invites parents and their toddlers for a morning of music and storytelling fun. Geared towards kids ages 0 — 1 with the focus of helping parents build an early literacy foundation for their children. Register online through Fairfax County libraries at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/7957226. A Zoom link will be emailed to registered participants a day in advance. 10:15 — 10:45 a.m.

Theater & Arts

Friday, August 20

Erin Granfield: Live Return to Creative Cauldron. A National “YoungArts” Foundation Award winner, most recently seen in the role of Louise Seger in 2021’s “Always…Patsy Cline’’ as well as in the Helen Hayes Award-nominated ensemble of “On Air,” where she also portrayed Agnes Davis, the wife of radio pioneer Dr. Harry P. Davis, Erin will be making her return to the Creative Cauldron this Friday for an original cabaret performance in Cherry Hill Park. As part of the show, Erin will incorporate stories from her own life as well as some of her favorite songs from the musical theater canon for a one-of-a-kind, outdoor act. The audience is invited to bring their own mats, blankets, or folding chairs for the performance. Tickets can be purchased online at creativecauldron.org. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). Free parking will be available in the lot behind the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). Friday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, August 19

CCB: Chris Collat Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $12. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Pure Prairie League & Firefall. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Daryl Davis & Josh Christina Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, August 20

Shartel & Hume. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Big Tow: Live. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

The Funktronics. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington St., Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Caligula Blushed. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $12. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

An Evening with Kathy Mattea. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

All ‘80s All Night with DJ D. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Roadducks: Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Saturday, August 21

Too Damn Big Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Ladywood: Live. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Zydeco Jed: Live and in Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Cactus Liquors: Free Outdoor Show. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Natalie Brooke and Humbalaya. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sunday, August 22

Kreek Water Band: Live and in Concert at JV’s. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Joel Vance: Live. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Pickin’, Grinnin’, & Sinnin’ Live and in Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.