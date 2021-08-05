Falls Church Calendar: August 5 – 11, 2021

Local Events

Thursday, August 5

Walk-In Tech Clinic. A tutor is available every Thursday morning to help adults with tech issues. Located in the Group Study Room of the Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 – 11 a.m.

English Conversation Group. A small group for adults seeking to practice English. Meetings take place in the Conference Room of the Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). Noon – 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where visitors can find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

11th Annual Axe-Throwing Contest. The Lizzie Borden axe-throwing contest is in its 11th year, set up to benefit American Legion Post 130. Open to the public; free for spectators. Registration for participants opens 11 a.m. $15 to register, $25 to register and receive a t-shirt. Contest starts at 1 p.m.

Monday, August 9

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Space is limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration required. Participants will be allowed on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the info desk for tickets. Bring a towel, cap and water bottle. Weather permitting, the event will take place outdoors in a shady location. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Quantum Camp for Middle Schoolers, Part 1. Those interested are welcome to join a fun and interactive lecture on quantum physics, with some magic incorporated into the lesson to help illustrate certain concepts. Registration required, 12 seats available. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/7955301. Geared towards teens in the STEM program. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

Quantum Camp for Middle Schoolers, Part 2. Part 2 of an interactive and engaging lecture on quantum physics for teen-age STEM students. Registration is required, 13 seats available. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/7955302. The lecture will take place at Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 11

Kids Tie Dye Shirts Outside. Those interested are invited to join Doug and Arizona McClaw outside to create personalized tie dye shirts. Materials will be provided, as well as washing instructions; the shirts are children’s large. Participants will need to wear clothes they are comfortable getting dirty as the dye stains fabric. One shirt per person; kids ages 5 – 10. In case of rain, activity will be moved into the meeting room. Registration required, 16 seats available. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 3 – 4 p.m.

Virtual Events

Saturday, August 7

Bright Star Theatre Presents “Gus Goes Green” (online). New from Bright Star Theater, this play follows “Gus,” a giant dog puppet, who leads the audience on a STEM-inspired journey around the globe as he finds creative solutions for a thirsty man in the desert, a toy maker, and one very funny bug. Live on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Facebook page. Geared towards kids in grades Pre-K – 5. For information, call 703-248-5034. The program will air live on Facebook and a recording will be available until Aug. 14. 11 a.m. – Noon.

Monday, August 9

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Practice your English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program takes place online, via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). The City Council will hold a virtual meeting pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the Covid-19 declared emergency. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

Great Books Discussion (online). Those interested are welcome to join a discussion on “An Enquiry Concerning Human Understanding,” by David Hume. This program will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] “Great Books” discussions, concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern), meets at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of most months. Open to all, no registration needed. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Theater & Arts

Friday, August 6

Creative Cauldron Presents: Katy Benko. Katy Benko made her Creative Cauldron debut in the role of Patsy Cline in the highly successful run of “Always, Patsy Cline” this past June. A two-time World Champion Vocalist at the World Championships of Performing Arts, Katy’s roots run deep in both country music as well as rock. She has opened for and performed with artists such as Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson and has also established herself on the local Musical Theatre scene. She looks forward to taking the audience on a beautiful and dynamic musical journey that spans many decades and genres. Tickets can be purchased at creativecauldron.org. Friday, Aug. 6. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Parking is located in the Falls Church Community Center lot (223 Little Falls St.), 7:30 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, August 5

Caligula Blushed: Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Shakin’ Woods: A Free Outdoor Show. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Band: Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, August 6

Mary Shaver, Mike & Bob Trio. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Too Extra: Live and in Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington St., Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Me & The Boys: A Live NRBQ Tribute. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Soul Crackers: Free Outdoor Performance. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Air Supply: The Lost in Love Experience. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $99.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Saturday, August 7

Mars Rodeo Show: Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Slim Shack Shakers: Live and in Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Whiskey Neat (Formerly Known as SixtyFive12). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

1964: The Tribute (A Live Beatles Tribute Performance). The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35.00. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Josh Allen Band: Birthday Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brad Williams: Live and in Concert. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $30. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sunday, August 8

Cramer & Ivy Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Grateful Jams: Open Mic Night Live. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Toptones: A Live Beatles Tribute Show. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 6 p.m. 703-255-1566.

EU featuring Sugar Bear: A Special Birthday Show. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Monday, August 9

Tom Saputo Open Mic Night. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Live and in Concert. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, August 10

Open Mic with Andy & Josh. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Muckers with Guest Tinsmith. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $8 – $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wednesday, August 11

En Vogue: Live. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $89.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Clem Snide: Live and in Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Open Mic Night with Bob & Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.