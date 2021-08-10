Crime Report: Destruction of Property on E. Annandale Rd.

On July 28, at 11:20 a.m., a customer destroyed property and left the premises. A warrant has been obtained.

Weapon Law Offenses, Hillwood Ave, July 28, 3:39 AM, a male, 21, of Falls Church, was arrested for carrying a concealed handgun and appearing drunk in public.

Drunk in Public, N Washington St, July 30, 10:30 PM, a female, 66, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Fraud, Ellison Sq, July 31, 1:37 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Larceny from Building, E Broad St, Aug 1, between 1:22 and 1:42 PM, items of value were taken from an unsecured garage.