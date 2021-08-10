Red Cross Blood Drive Until August 15

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise and continue to deplete the nation’s blood inventory.

There is an emergency need for donors to give now in order to ensure blood is on hospital shelves when patients need it. As a thank-you to those who come to donate Aug. 1-15, 2021, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Those who come to give throughout this month will also receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (for new subscribers only). For more details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.