Va. Redistricting Group Still Seeking Input

Following an in-person public hearing for the Northern Virginia region at George Mason University Tuesday, the Virginia Redistricting Commission tasked with advising on changes to the state’s electoral boundaries, is still seeking public input and will hold a full meeting in Richmond next Tuesday in conjunction with the convening of a special session of the legislature.

All meetings, including last Tuesday’s and next Tuesday’s, will be broadcast or archived on the commission’s Youtube site. Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Pocahontas Building, 900 E. Main, near the state capitol.