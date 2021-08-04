Anti-Transgender Suits Dismissed in Court

Tuesday afternoon, a judge in the Lynchburg judicial circuit dismissed high-profile lawsuits brought by the Christian Action Network challenging the Virginia Department of Education’s model policy protecting transgender students.

In response, Karl Frisch, the Fairfax County School Board’s Providence District representative and first openly LGBTQ member, released the following statement: “Hate and bigotry have no place in our schools. The court was right to dismiss these misguided lawsuits, which amounted to little more than a cruel attempt to turn the clock back and strip transgender students of critical protections. Adopting policies that align with the Virginia Department of Education’s guidance helps demonstrate our commitment to the success and safety of all students.”