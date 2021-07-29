Columbia Baptist Church Hosting Grand Re-Opening

Columbia Baptist Church is hosting a Grand Re-Opening and open house for the Sharyn Byer Institute of Fine Arts at Columbia Dance Studio on Saturday, July 31 from 5 – 7 p.m. and again on Friday, August 6 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the studio and meet new ballet instructors Andrei & Natallia Yemelianov who will be leading classes in the fall. Dance programs are offered for students ages 6 – 18. The dance studio is located at 301 N. Washington Street. For more information, visit www.columbiabaptist.org//SIFAdance.