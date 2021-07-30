Fairfax Parks Deems Justice Park Plan “Unacceptable”

In a statement released July 20, the Fairfax County Park Authority stated that the “[Fairfax County Public Schools] proposal is simply not acceptable” for its plan to expand public parking access outside Justice High School. The proposal, as it was originally constructed, would have carved out some land in the adjacent park to make room for more parking space.

The statement continued “…we believe the schools are working to find a solution that meets the school’s and community’s needs. We do not know the details of the alternatives; however, we stand ready to work collaboratively with the school system to consider possibilities.”