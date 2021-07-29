Gardening With a Cause This Season

Grow a Row, a community-wide effort in Northern Virginia to grow fresh, donatable produce, has partnered with Fresh Food Connect to engage home gardeners in food insecurity relief through the use of a mobile app that coordinates donations from local gardens to non-profit groups working to address hunger relief on a local scale.

In zip codes across the country, home gardeners will be able to easily arrange for extra produce to be picked up from their doorstep or delivered to local organizations providing free groceries. Grow a Row, based in Falls Church, supports backyard and community gardeners in Northern Virginia with free seeds, plants and mentorship with the aim of boosting donations to food banks and food pantries.

Visit growarowfc.com to learn more about Grow a Row and their efforts and visit freshfoodconnect.org/gardeners-2021 to sign up for the app.