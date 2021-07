Three residents of Fairfax County will be competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this month.

Andrew Seliskar will be swimming for Team USA and is a 2015 Thomas Jefferson High School graduate.

Chioma Onyekwere will be throwing discus for Team Nigeria.

She is a 2012 Robinson Secondary School graduate.

Trevor Stewart will be running track for Team USA and is a 2016 South County High School graduate.