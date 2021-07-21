Fairfax Co. Schools Seeks Mentors for 2021-22

Anyone who is interested in making a difference in the lives of children who reside in Fairfax County are asked to consider partnering with Fairfax County Public Schools’ MentorWorks program.

MentorWorks places caring-adult mentors into schools where they are matched with students who need guidance, support, and encouragement.

Some FCPS schools have 30-plus students who are waiting for a caring adult to step into their lives. Mentors typically spend about 30 minutes a week with kids; for elementary kids, it’s during lunch time, and for middle and high schoolers, it’s either during homeroom or after school.

For more information on how either you or your organization can be part of this mentoring effort, they are asked to contact Martha Macdonald at [email protected]

Those interested can also visit FCPS’ mentor website at fcps.edu/get-involved/be-mentor.