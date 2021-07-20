F.C. High Students Land in Nationwide Competition

Falls Church High School students Abigail McCall and Maureen Keating are two of the 33 nationwide winners in a “Shark Tank”-style pitch competition.

The two students were one of two winning groups in the Washington, D.C. metro area for its invention, iKick, which tracks game statistics and captures game footage in the soccer industry through a tracking device inside soccer balls.

In October, they will participate in the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship’s (NFTE) Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge with the middle- and high-school student winners from regions around the country.

Winners such as McCall and Keating have already earned cash prizes ranging from $300 – $1,500.

During the national competition, regional winners will compete against each other and also go head to head with top young entrepreneurs from NFTE’s global programs, all vying for a share of a prize pool worth $18,000.