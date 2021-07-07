Lewinsville Presbyterian Church Hosting Blood Drive

Lewinsville Presbyterian Church will host its quarterly Blood Drive on Sunday, July 11.

INOVA Blood Services will be accepting donations via their bloodmobile from 7:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. The bloodmobile will be parked in the church’s main parking lot near the Music Entrance. All INOVA Blood Services personnel will be wearing masks and donors will be required to bring and wear their own masks as well. Participants will need to bring a photo I.D. in order to donate.

For more information or to join the sign-up list, visit lewinsville.org/events/blood-drive. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Note that due to construction and renovations happening at the church, many will need to park along Chain Bridge Road rather than in the parking lot. Lewinsville Church is located at 1724 Chain Bridge Road in McLean, VA.