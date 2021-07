(Photo: Courtesy Elizabeth Bement)

RESIDENTS AND STAFF at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads (GHBC) gathered together on Thursday, June 10 to celebrate Pride Month and support the LGBTQ community. The event featured a performance by D.C.’s Different Drummers, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender music organization based in Washington, D.C. as well as a parade complete with a color guard that went around the senior living organization’s building.