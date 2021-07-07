Childhood Education Center Opens in Tysons

The early childhood education center Celebree School is opening in Tysons (7950 Jones Branch Dr, McLean, VA 22102) later this summer and is currently in the enrolling and hiring process.

Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education, specializing in infant and toddler care. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection.

Each school employs a customized program that addresses children’s physical, social, emotional and academic needs. Interested applicants can visit celebree.com or call 703-663-4064 for more information.