Crime Report: 2 Mountain Bikes Stolen from Unsecured Storage Places

Two mountain bikes were stolen in separate incidents from unsecured places in this week’s Crime Report.

Larceny from Building, N Maple Ave, June 21, 4:44 PM, a blue REI mountain bicycle was taken from an unsecured shed.

Driving Under the Influence, Hillwood Ave, June 21, 9:01 PM, a White male, 33, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Refusal.

Larceny from Building, E Columbia St, June 23, 2:21 PM, resident reported that a black Trek 7.2 FX mountain bike, last seen June 18, was missing from a possibly unsecured garage.

Driving Under the Influence, W Annandale Rd, June 23, 11:58 PM, a White male, 43, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Motor Vehicle Theft, Buxton Rd, June 26, 8:52 AM, an unsecured vehicle last seen at 10 PM, June 25, was reported stolen, but later recovered in Annandale, VA. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, E Jefferson St, sometime between June 22 and 26 a brown Kona Dew Plus Hybrid bike was taken from a possibly unsecured garage.