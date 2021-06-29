Crime Report: Man Arrested for Stealing Auto Parts

A man from Chesterfield, Virginia was arrested for stealing auto parts in this week’s Crime Report.

Fraud, Great Falls St, June 14, 8:55 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, S Maple Ave, June 15, 5:59 PM, a Black male, 55, of the City of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Identity Theft, W Broad St, June 7, 1:24 PM, an incident of identity theft was reported.

Fraud, Roosevelt Blvd, June 15, 6:49 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Larceny-Theft of Vehicle Parts, Falls Ave, June 15, 9:15 PM, a White male, 35, of North Chesterfield, VA, was arrested for Larceny-Theft of Vehicle Parts.

Fraud, S Maple Ave, June 8, 1:24 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Trespass, W Broad St, June 16, 3:37 PM, a Black male, 43, of Falls Church.