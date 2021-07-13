Crime Report: Package Taken from Front Porch

A man took a package from a front porch on Lawton Street in this week’s Crime Report.

Larceny from Building, W Broad St, between 9:30 PM, June 26 and 4 PM, June 29, a bicycle was removed from a rack in an underground parking garage.

Larceny from Building, E Columbia St, July 2, 4:20 PM, a blue and silver Kent children’s bike was taken from an open garage.

Burglary — Residential, E Columbia St, July 1, between 7 and 8:15 PM, unknown suspect(s) entered a secured garage and took a blue Novara bicycle and other items of value.

Larceny from Building, E Broad St, July 3, between 1:30 and 3:30 PM, an unattended item was taken by unknown suspect(s).

Larceny from Building, Lawton St, July 3, 4:16 PM, unknown suspect took a package from a front porch. Suspect described as a male, wearing a baseball hat, dark blue t-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Drunk in Public, Park Ave, July 4, 12:15 AM, a male, 20, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public.