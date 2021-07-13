Local Scouts Help Restore Gravesite at F.C. Episcopal



(Photos: Courtesy Stephanie Oppenheimer)

FALLS CHURCH SCOUTS BSA TROOP 1996 supported the George Mason Chapter of VASSAR by cleaning up the gravesite of Major Simon Summers at the historic Falls Church Episcopal last month, where George Washington served as a vestryman.

Major Summers and his family occupy some of the oldest graves at the historic church and the gravesite was badly overgrown. After clearing and cleaning the gravesite, the Troop also installed sod — and returned to water it — to complete the job in preparation for July 4th.