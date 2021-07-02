VPIS Will Hold Its Annual Independence Day Reading Live On Sunday

The Village Preservation & Improvement Society will hold its annual Independence Day Reading live on Sunday, July 4 at 2 p.m.

The free event recalls the grievances, lofty ideals, contradictions, and challenges the local and national founding fathers faced in just over an hour.

The event will take place on the lawn of the Historic Falls Church Episcopal. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as they experience feelings of renewed patriotism and hope. Reservations are not required but more information is available at www.VPIS.org.