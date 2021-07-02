Free July 4 Lyft Rides for the Prevention of Drunk Driving

According to the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA), over one-third of all U.S. traffic fatalities during this time of year involve drunk drivers. As a helpful and preventive measure, free Lyft rides will be offered throughout the Little City, beginning Sunday, July 4.

This 2021 Independence Day SoberRide program is offered by the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) and will be in operation until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 5. To participate in the program, download the Lyft app to your smartphone and enter the SoberRide code in the app’s promo section to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe ride home. The promo code will be posted the afternoon of July 4, at 7 p.m. on SoberRide.com.