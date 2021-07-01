Falls Church LGBT Event Today Cancelled Due to Weather Warning

Due to a Flash Flood Emergency Warning Issued by the National Weather Service just now and extending to 6:15 p.m., the LGBT Falls Church event at 5:30 today has been CANCELLED.

Per the warning, “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

Anyone wishing a free copy of Mr. Benton’s new book should reply to this email and arrange to pick one up at the Falls Church News-Press office in FC.