Falls Church Calendar: July 1 – 7, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Concerts in the Park. Following a pause due to the pandemic, Concerts in the Park returns with new musical acts every Thursday night now through July 29. Featured this week is alternative rock artist Flowerbomb. Sponsored by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society and the Recreation and Parks Department. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or a folding chair as well food and water. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov or call 703-248-5077. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave) 7 p.m.

LGBT Pride Event. LGBT Falls Church and the Falls Church News-Press are co-hosting an LGBT Pride Month culminating event. Free. Complimentary drink and free copy of Nicholas Benton’s “Education of a Gay Soul” will be provided. Sfizi Cafe (800 W Broad St, Falls Church). 5:30 – 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Spanish Conversation Group. Adults looking to practice their Spanish at an intermediate or advanced level are invited to join native speakers in an informal, weekly group setting where they can do just that. Registration required; limited to one session/week. Tysons-Pimmit Conference Room at the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day Reading. Sponsored by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society, this free event will allow for participants to focus on the meaning of Independence Day with a review of the issues of our times and the reading of the documents that are central to our nation’s democracy. For all ages. The event will take place outside so bring a lawn chair or a blanket. The Historic Falls Church Episcopal (115 E. Fairfax St, Falls Church). 2 – 3 p.m.

Declaration Celebration and Scavenger Hunt. Join the Recreation and Parks Department for an Independence Day-themed scavenger hunt. Using the maps provided at the event, participants will be tasked to find thirteen historical markers throughout the Little City. A sign featuring one of the thirteen colonies will be placed near each marker. Match all the colonies with their site on the provided form and win a free Declaration Celebration t-shirt. Participants will be able to complete the hunt at their own pace. Completed forms can be dropped off at Cherry Hill Park (213 Park Avenue) or at the Community Center (223 Little Falls St). Forms can also be emailed to [email protected] All forms must be submitted by 6:30 p.m. For information, visit fallschurchva.gov or call 703-248-5077. 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Online Preschool Story Time. Those interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

The New Yorker Discussion Group (online). The featured article “We’ve Had Great Success Extending Life. What About Ending It?” can be found on newyorker.com. For more information about this discussion group or for a Zoom invitation, email Pete Sullivan at [email protected] 2 – 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Signing Story Time (online). Little Hands Farm Animals sing, sign and learn together with this fun, hands-on, online storytime activity for the whole family. Presented by Kathy MacMillan, author of the Little Hands Signing series. This program will be available on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Facebook page through Saturday, July 10. 11 – 11:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 6

City Council Work Session (online). The City Council will hold a virtual Work Session pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this Work Session through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. City Council Work Sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, JULY 2

“Always…Patsy Cline” (Back by popular demand). Presented by Creative Cauldron and based on an unlikely but true friendship, audiences are invited to experience a humorous, emotional and engaging play about the legendary country singer Patsy Cline and her correspondence with fan and Houston housewife, Louise Seger. 19 classic songs, including hits like “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight” will be featured throughout the show and will even require some audience participation. Louise, played by Erin Granfield, will be joined by Sally Imbriano and Kaysha Williams in the role of Patsy for one night each. Sponsored by Sisler’s Stone. Parking will be available in the Falls Church Community Center Lot (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church). Ticket sales go offline at 5 p.m. but can be purchased in cash at the door. In the event of a rain cancellation, performances are typically rescheduled for a Sunday matinee. To purchase tickets online, visit creativecauldron.org. For information, call 703-436-9948. $35. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave). July 2 and 3. 7 p.m.

VIRTUAL (ON DEMAND)

After Midnight. This exhilarating song and dance extravaganza, conceived by Jack Viertel and available until Aug. 4 on sigtheater.org, is set to the sounds of Duke Ellington, Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields, Harold Arlen and more and framed by the classic American poems of Langston Hughes. Starring Hamilton’s Christopher Jackson and Signature favorite Nova Y. Payton with direction and choreography by Jared Grimes, music direction by Mark G. Meadows and featuring 28 of the big band era’s most memorable songs including “Stormy Weather,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing.” This non-stop revue showcases the gorgeous glamour and sophisticated syncopation of the Harlem heartbeat after midnight.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Free Flowing Musical Experience. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

The Surfabilly Vibe (Outdoor Show). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Lady Limbo (Outdoor Show). The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Two Ton Twig. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Golden Girls. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington St., Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

“Top 40 Reggae” Bongo District (Outdoor Show). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m.

The Johnny Artis Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Dominic Elliot Live. Solace Outpost (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. (571) 378-1469.

Southern Accents – A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $18. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

DC Jam Funk Fusion. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

The Atlantic Aesthetic Live and in Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

7 Deadlies Performing Jimmy Eat World (Outdoor Concert). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Nighthawks (Outdoor Show). The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Julia Nixon & Co. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35.00. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Cosmic Carl’s Drum Circle Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

Rewind Wednesdays (Outdoor Concert). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Donavon Frankenreiter. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.